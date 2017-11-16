Stop & Shop recalls frozen corn due to possible contamination

(WHDH) — Check your freezer if you shop at Stop & Shop. The supermarket chain has recalled frozen whole kernel sweet corn due to possible Listeria contamination, according to the FDA.

The following product is included in the recall:

Stop & Shop Brand Frozen Whole Kernel Sweet Corn, 16 oz., UPC 68826700676 with a Best By Date of Oct-2019

Stop & Shop says it has not received any reports of illnesses to date.

Listeria is a common organism found in nature. Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease. Listeriosis can also cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea

Customers who purchased the product should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)