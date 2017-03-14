BOSTON (AP) — From Cape Cod to Berkshire County and everywhere in between, Massachusetts residents are feeling the effects of a powerful winter storm.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts as high as 79 mph were reported in Wellfleet Tuesday. It initially said Worcester had reached blizzard conditions, but later said the city had fallen short.

More than two feet of snow was possible in western Massachusetts. Rain and sleet kept snow totals lower in Boston and along the coast.

Waves crashed over seawalls during the afternoon high tide, but there were no immediate reports of major flooding.

Winds toppled trees and power lines across Massachusetts. Utilities reported about 54,000 customers without power in late afternoon.

While the storm was expected to taper off Tuesday night, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said city schools would remain closed Wednesday.

