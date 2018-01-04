Storm brings historic high tide, severe flooding to Boston area

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thursday’s nor’easter brought historic, dangerous and potentially-deadly flooding to the Boston coastline and surrounding areas.

Severe flooding on Boston’s Atlantic Avenue Thursday afternoon prompted a massive emergency response.

Firefighters could be seen rescuing motorists with boats after the high tide left the area under water. The National Weather Service Boston reported the area was nearing the highest ever recorded ride. NWS Boston said the previous record was set back in 1978 with 4.82.

Several firetrucks and ambulances have responded to the area. Firefighters on the scene said there have not been any reported injuries.

Up to four feet of water was reported in the streets near Boston’s New England Aquarium.

BREAKING: Massive flooding near Aquarium station. Firefighters checking cars for anyone stranded. #Blizzard2018 #7News pic.twitter.com/RxCf0pnPJ8 — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) January 4, 2018

Boston firefighters responded to a car trapped in rising floodwaters near Neoponset Circle and pulled a trapped motorist from the vehicle.

Other coastal locations are being hammered by the high tide. Flooding has been reported in Plymouth, on Plum Island, in Marshfield, in Revere, in Scituate, in Weymouth and in Quincy, along with many other locations.

Residents on Plum Island have been evacuated due to the flooding.

In Weymouth, some residents reported that they were awaiting rescues from the National Guard.

Here are videos of the flooding gathered from around the region:

Roads starting to close in Plymouth due to flooding. Some folks tell me they lost power earlier but got it back. They are putting plans in place in case it goes out again. @7News #7News pic.twitter.com/swTZaEdRRb — Nathalie Pozo (@Nathalie7News) January 4, 2018

Firefighters have been checking on multiple residents flooded in. Ocean St & Dyke Rd in Marshfield are underwater pic.twitter.com/xP4Oe0ejSM — Brandon Gunnoe (@Brandon_Gunnoe) January 4, 2018

At Pita Hall on Plum Island, where Newbury police are evacuating people from flooded homes. 1-2 ft of sea water approaching the front door. #7News pic.twitter.com/UmuSqbaOWm — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) January 4, 2018

