Storm brings historic high tide, severe flooding to Boston area

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thursday’s nor’easter brought historic, dangerous and potentially-deadly flooding to the Boston coastline and surrounding areas.
Severe flooding on Boston’s Atlantic Avenue Thursday afternoon prompted a massive emergency response.
Firefighters could be seen rescuing motorists with boats after the high tide left the area under water. The National Weather Service Boston reported the area was nearing the highest ever recorded ride. NWS Boston said the previous record was set back in 1978 with 4.82.
Several firetrucks and ambulances have responded to the area. Firefighters on the scene said there have not been any reported injuries.
Up to four feet of water was reported in the streets near Boston’s New England Aquarium.
Boston firefighters responded to a car trapped in rising floodwaters near Neoponset Circle and pulled a trapped motorist from the vehicle.
Other coastal locations are being hammered by the high tide. Flooding has been reported in Plymouth, on Plum Island, in Marshfield, in Revere, in Scituate, in Weymouth and in Quincy, along with many other locations.
Residents on Plum Island have been evacuated due to the flooding.
In Weymouth, some residents reported that they were awaiting rescues from the National Guard.
Here are videos of the flooding gathered from around the region:
