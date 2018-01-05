Storm surge damages homes and cars on North Shore

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – The winter storm that hammered the Massachusetts coast on Thursday brought severe flooding, covering streets in ice and damaging many homes and cars.

While Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said the state was prepared for the storm, the ferocious storm surge that flooded dozens of coastal communities was “unanticipated.”

The high tide flooded streets, homes and businesses in communities from Salisbury all the way south to Orleans.

“It was a pretty serious impact from the storm,” said Polito said. “These neighbors had high levels of water surge into their basements.”

Cars that were stuck in flood waters are now frozen over in ice. At Gloucester High School, the parking lot flooded, submerging dozens of cars that now no longer work. When the water receded on Friday, a tow truck went through towing all the dead cars away.

Polito said officials are working to assess the damage and gather the estimates for costs needed to restore and repair the storm damage.

“We’ll work with our federal partners to see if their is federal disaster relief available,” said Polito.

