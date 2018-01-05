Storm surge leaves Winthrop covered in ice, damages homes, cars

WINTHROP, MA (WHDH) - The winter storm that hammered the Massachusetts coast on Thursday brought severe flooding, covering Winthrop in ice and damaging many homes and cars.

While Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito says the state was prepared for the storm, the ferocious storm surge that flooded dozens of coastal communities was “unanticipated.”

High tide flooded streets, homes and businesses in communities from Salisbury all the way south to Orleans, including Winthrop, which was among the hardest hit areas.

“It was a pretty serious impact from the storm,” Polito said. “These neighbors had high levels of water surge into their basements.”

Pico Avenue was one of the areas under water when high tide sent sea water crashing over a storm wall. On Friday, firefighters scrambled to pump out basements before temperatures plummet over the weekend.

Polito said the storm knocked out power in many neighborhoods and now residents are working to regain electricity and heat so they can return home.

The flooding impacted 70 buildings in the town and forced hundreds out of their homes.

“It really took some families, individuals and many of us here in the commonwealth by surprise,” Polito said as she described the storm’s aftermath.

Polito compared the storm’s conditions to those that accompanied the infamous blizzard of 1978.

“The preparedness for this storm was good and the response during it. Now we’re in the aftermath,” Polito said.

Cars that were stuck in flood waters are now frozen over in ice.

Polito said officials are working to assess the damage and gather the estimates for costs needed to restore and repair the storm damage.

“We’ll work with our federal partners to see if their is federal disaster relief available,” Polito said.

Their will be a full recovery in all communities hit by flooding, according to Polito.

“This is a great place to live. We’re on the water. In the summer time, you can’t beat. In the winter time, you pay for this,” local resident Thomas Schlicting said.

