Storm to bring heavy rain, strong winds, wintry mix

BOSTON (WHDH) - A storm packing snow, heavy rain and strong winds will move in Monday night and cause messy travel conditions on Tuesday morning.

A flood watch has been issued in some spots, including the Greater Boston area and along the coast, through Tuesday. Up to 3 inches of rain is expected. A high wind warning has been issued along the coast as wind gusts of up to 70 mph are expected.

A wind advisory has been issued in many other areas. Gusts up to 40 mph are expected.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for all points west of Boston to the New York line.

The storm is expected to start pushing into Massachusetts from south to north between 6-9 p.m.

Precipitation will be widespread by 10 p.m. Conditions will intensify overnight. Pockets of heavy rain are expected in the Boston area through Tuesday morning. More than an inch per hour is possible.

The best chance for a wintry mix of rain, sleet, snow and even trace amounts of freezing rain, looks to be northwest of a line from Hopkinton to Bedford. A coating to an inch of sleet is expected. Travel conditions will be slick.

Fitchburg and western points along the New Hampshire state line have the best chance to see snow. One to 3 inches is expected.

