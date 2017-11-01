Stoughton 6th-grader shouted racial slur, threatened black students with plastic knife, police say

STOUGHTON, MA (WHDH) – A Stoughton sixth-grade student allegedly shouted a racial slur and waved a plastic knife at a group of black students during a school dance on Friday.

The O’Donnell Middle School’s resource officer and other school officials immediately stepped in to intervene.

“The world is getting crazy. There is no reason why that should be happening in a school,” parent Fred Spintig said.

That student has since been removed from the school as police and the school district investigate the incident, according to officials.

The school’s principal issued a statement that reads in part:

The O’Donnell Middle School embraces the diversity of our school community. Guidance counselors work with school administrators to present the “Second Step” curriculum. This program helps to teach students how to interact with each other in a respectful way, mindful of our differences.

Parents say the school is diverse and that there have been no problems like this in the past.

“It’s sad because the principal here is doing such a great job being proactive,” parent Christine Iacobucci said.

The school said guidance counselors are working with students to reinforce the core values of safety and wellness for all students.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

