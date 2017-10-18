Stoughton High School teacher let go after allegations of inappropriate relationship with student

STOUGHTON, MA (WHDH) - Stoughton school officials have announced that a high school teacher has been let go by the high school following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to the Stoughton superintendent Marguerite Rizzi and Stoughton High School principal Juliette Miller say the relationship began when the student was at the high school — that person is no longer a student.

After being served with an “intention to dismiss” notice, the teacher opted to resign.

The teacher’s name has not been released.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 18 after superintendent Rizzi received a report that the teacher had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. The relationship continued after the student graduated.

Stoughton Police began an investigation after receiving a copy of the report.

“The allegations point to a startling abuse of the trust placed in every teacher,” Rizzi said in a statement. “This individual was immediately removed from the classroom when the district learned of the alleged relationship, and we are cooperating fully with the Stoughton Police Department. I understand that there is a tremendous desire for more information, but we are bound by the law in what we can say publicly, and we also cannot jeopardize the ongoing investigation.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)