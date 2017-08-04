Stoughton police arrest Boston man in YMCA attack

STOUGHTON, MA (WHDH) – Stoughton Police have arrested a man on aggravated assault and battery charges in connection with a fight at the YMCA in the town, officials said.

Victor Rosario, 35, of Hyde Park, is accused of attacking and seriously injuring someone at the YMCA . Rosario turned himself on Friday, police said.

Police said a fight broke out on the basketball court last Monday at the YMCA on Central Street. When the victim tried breaking it up, the Rosario allegedly punched him in the face.

The victim suffered a broken jaw. Rosario took off before officers responded to the scene.

The victim was not identified. The incident is under investigation.

Rosario is slated to be arraigned Friday in Stoughton District Court.

The Old Colony YMCA Stoughton has released a statement following the incident:

“No further occurrences have arisen since we became aware of this matter. We wish the individual that was injured a speedy recovery and we look forward to his return the Y. Old Colony YMCA takes the health and well-being of our members very seriously.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)