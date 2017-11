STOUGHTON, MA (WHDH) - The Stoughton Police Department is looking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

Seventeen-year-old Sonja Ross was last seen Saturday, police said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to contact the Stoughton Police Department at 781-344-2424.

