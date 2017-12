STOUGHTON, MA (WHDH) - The Stoughton Police Department are looking for a man for questioning in several attempted home break-ins.

The break-ins occurred in the Pine Crest area.

The latest surveillance photo showed the man in a blue Patriots sweatshirt.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the department by phone.

