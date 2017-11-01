STOUGHTON, MA (WHDH) - A Stoughton student allegedly used a racial slur and waved a plastic knife at a group of black students during a dance.

The school’s resource officer and other school officials stepped in to intervene.

That student has since been removed from the school as police and the school district investigate the incident.

The school’s principal issued a statement that reads in part:

The O’Donnell Middle School embraces the diversity of our school community. Guidance counselors work with school administrators to present the “Second Step” curriculum. This program helps to teach students how to interact with each other in a respectful way, mindful of our differences.

The school said guidance counselors are working with students to reinforce the core values of safety and wellness for all students.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)