Stranded minke whale found in Stage Harbor off Chatham dies

CHATHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — The minke whale that was found in Stage Harbor in Chatham on Thursday after getting stranded in the shallow water has died.

Officials said the 18-foot whale swam under a dock and into the harbor overnight, leaving it temporarily stranded during low tide. Minke whales are most often seen in New England and along the east coast of Canada.

Wildlife teams tried to steer the whale back into the ocean with the help of a stretcher but were unable to after the tide came in.

It is unknown how the whale came into the harbor. Wildlife experts said the whale could have been disoriented or chasing after food.