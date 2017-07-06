Stranded minke whale found in Stage Harbor off Chatham

CHATHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A minke whale was found in Stage Harbor in Chatham after getting stranded in the shallow water.

Officials said the 18-foot whale swam under a dock and into the harbor overnight, leaving it temporarily stranded during low tide. Minke whales are most often seen in New England and along the east coast of Canada.

Wildlife teams tried to steer the whale back into the ocean with the help of a stretcher but were unable to after the tide came in. They told 7News they hope to try again Friday while monitoring the whale’s condition.

It is unknown how the whale came into the harbor. Wildlife experts said the whale could have been disoriented or chasing after food.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)