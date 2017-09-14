Strange sea creature washes up on beach after Hurricane Harvey

(WHDH) — A strange and mysterious sea creature was found last week washed up on a Texas Beach following the devastating Hurricane Harvey.

Preeti Desai was walking along a Texas City beach on Sept. 6 when she stumbled upon a massive, fanged carcass.

A professor at the School of Aquatic and Fisheries Sciences told Newsweek that the creature was identifiable because the “remnant of skin coloration, the body and head shape, the teeth and the shape of the jaw they are in.”

Desai took to Twitter after snapping a bunch of stunning photos and said “Okay, biology Twitter, what the heck is this?”

Biologist Ben Frable, of U.C. San Diego Scripps Institution of Oceanography, said the creature was a fangtooth snake-eel.

The fangtooth snake-eel is known to swim in shallow waters, according to Frable. He was not sure if Harvey played a role in the creature’s death.

Okay, biology twitter, what the heck is this?? Found on a beach in Texas City, TX. #wildlifeid pic.twitter.com/9IUuuL65qh — Preeti Desai🌿 (@preetalina) September 6, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)