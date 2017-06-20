Stranger helps frightened elderly man ride down escalator

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WHDH) — A woman’s social media post about a stranger’s act of kindness is going viral.

Paula Picard was at a mall in Holyoke, Massachusetts, last Thursday. That’s when she noticed an elderly man hesitating at the top of an escalator, looking afraid to get on the moving staircase.

“A few people started gathering, waiting to get on,” Picard wrote. “This young man offered the simplest kindness.”

A man had stepped forward, reaching out his arm and saying, “Can I help you, sir?”

“He quietly started to explain to the young man that he had gotten stuck on an escalator once and was a little scared,” Picard recalled. “The young man gently offered an assurance, they looked at each other eye to eye for just a moment and the older man accepted his arm.”

Picard shared the photo of the two men with their arms interlocked while riding down the escalator, saying, “I wanted to hug both of them. Whoever this young man is, your family raised you right!”

Her post has gotten nearly 400,000 likes, and has been shared over 186,000 times.

