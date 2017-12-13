ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A string of break-ins has police and residents on alert in Arlington.

Five homes were broken into on Dec. 8, with 29 break-ins or attempted break-ins occurring since Aug. 31.

Police said the suspects have gained access through both locked and unlocked doors and windows.

They added that in most cases, the thieves targeted cash, jewelry and electronics.

Officials said residents should immediately report any suspicious activity to officers.

