String of church break-ins investigated in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT (WHDH) - Police in Newburyport are searching for a suspect or suspects in connection with multiple break-ins at churches in the area.

The churches are the First Religious Society Church and Parish Hall on Pleasant Street, the First Church of Christ Scientist on Inn Street, and Old South First Presbyterian Church on Federal Street.

Police say an unknown amount of money was stolen from each location.

According to investigators, the break-ins took place between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Police are trying to determine if the break-ins are connected.

According to officials, a fourth church in nearby Salisbury was also broken into. Newburyport Police are working with Salisbury Police to determine if that church was related to the string of break-ins as well.

