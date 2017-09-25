Strollers recalled due to fall hazard

(WHDH) — A popular jogging stroller has been recalled due to a fall hazard to infants.

The recall involves “J is for Jeep” brand cross-country, all-terrain strollers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the stroller leg bracket can break, resulting in injury.

The strollers have two wheels in the back and one smaller wheel in the front. “J is for Jeep” is printed on the side of the stroller sun canopy and a star with a circle around it logo is printed on the front bottom of the seat and on the side of the stroller.

The model number and lot number are printed on a Delta Children label with a blue heart at the left bottom frame support.

To view model and lot numbers impacted by the recall, click here.

