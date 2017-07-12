Strong storms leave damage and flooding across Massachusetts

WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Wild weather moved through Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon, bringing down trees and leaving some streets underwater.

Police cars blocked off Lexington Street in Waltham after the road was flooded by torrential rain. Several cars were stranded as drivers waited the rain out. A 78 MBTA bus was trapped on the road and some passengers decided to risk it and got out, wading through waist-deep water.

“Otherwise, I would have had to sit there and wait for who knows how long,” said one woman, who added that she has never seen like flooding like this in Waltham before.

The water has since receded on Lexington Street, though cars are still taking it slowly.

7’s Amaka Ubaka was in Somerville, where roads were flooded and crews were working to clear out storm drains:

In Somerville, police said they received more than 50 calls reporting flooded roads. People in one neighborhood said the water was knee-deep at the height of the storm and some residents even went tubing down the street.

“I just went to turn down my street on the way home from work and it was completely flooded, you couldn’t drive down it all,” said one woman who lives on Simpson Avenue.

