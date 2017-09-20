NANTUCKET, MA (WHDH) - Some Nantucket residents made their way to the beach as Jose brought large, wind-driven surf to the coast line on Wednesday.

Some watching the tropical storm impact the island described the surf as scary. Few surfers took on the turbulent water, as waves of 10 feet or more crashed along the shore.

Even with the storm passing miles off shore, residents continue to prepare for anything. Fierce wind gusts are creating rough seas.

Sand bags have been prepared and crews cleared the downtown area of any items that could become airborne. The Nantucket Department of Public Works set up barricades for roads and intersections that could flood. Extra National Grid crews were also brought to the island in anticipation of power outages.

Beach erosion is also a big concern with Jose as waves pound up against the dunes. Erosion is already impacting some areas. It’s expected to worsen when high tide arrives.

“The erosion – a couple of houses have been lost out here,” said one resident. “It’s more like a Nor’easter with the wind today and it happens quite often. It gets a lot worse than this at times.”

With the storm approaching, those who have lived in Nantucket for years know what may happen.

“For the end of the island it can be devastating,” said Mary Chalke, a longtime Nantucket resident.

