Strong wind gusts topple trees, cause damage across region

SALEM, MA (WHDH) - Strong wind gusts toppled trees across Massachusetts’ north shore region on Thursday, leaving a path of destruction behind.

A massive maple tree crashed to the ground on Dalton Parkway in Salem. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph completely uprooted the tree. It landed in the front yard of a home, but no injuries were reported. Crews are at the home working to clean up the mess.

“Thank god no one got hurt because the kids walk up and down the road for school,” the homeowner told 7News. “Someone could have got killed easily.”

Winds snapped a utility pole in Mattapoisett, downing power lines in the process.

A high wind warning is in effect through 4 p.m.

Downed trees and branches have been reported in New Hampshire, as well as many other Massachusetts towns and cities.

Here we go again …powerful winds and huge trees like this one on dalton way in Salem are toppling over #7News pic.twitter.com/mTRk5aJVs3 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 9, 2017

No injuries on Dalton parkway in Salem after huge maple tree bounces off a house and topples to the ground #7News pic.twitter.com/rLIo0gZQ23 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 9, 2017

