HANSON, MA (WHDH) - Strong wind Tuesday afternoon toppled a massive tree onto a home in Hanson.

Fire officials responded to a home on Holmes Street and found a tree laying on a garage roof.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

Fierce wind and heavy rain is expected in the area overnight.

Crews on scene with tree onto garage. Holmes Street.

