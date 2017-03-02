Strong winds cause damage across Massachusetts

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Strong winds Thursday have caused significant damage across the region, toppling trees and knocking out power in many areas.

In Brockton, a tree came crashing down on a house on Belmont Place. Donna Gurney said she had complained to the city many times about the tree because it was not on her property and had been rotting. The tree went through her house’s second story, with the majority of it landing in her bedroom. No one was injured and Gurney was not home at the time.

“I cried. I’ve been here 32 years by myself with my daughter but she’s in college,” said a tearful Gurney. “I put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into that house and it doesn’t look the same now.”

Crews were on the scene Thursday cutting apart the tree on Gurney’s house. Gurney said she has insurance.

Elsewhere, more than 10,000 customers in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, lost power. A commuter train between Worcester and Boston was delayed after a tree fell on tracks in Grafton.

The howling winds are battering New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut as well.

Central Maine Power reported more than 8,000 power outages Thursday afternoon. Eversource in New Hampshire reported that 19,721 had lost power, most of those in the southwest part of the state.

The Wilbur Cross Parkway in Orange, Connecticut, was closed for about two hours after a tree fell onto a van. Two people were taken to a hospital. The seriousness of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

High winds also blew over a small, unoccupied plane at an airport in Simsbury, Connecticut.

A high wind warning is in affect until 7 p.m. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected at times.

