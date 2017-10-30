SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - The storm moving throughout Massachusetts is causing damage across the state.

Strong winds have knocked over trees, including one that fell on a car on Golden Hills Road in Saugus.

This large tree, which also took down power lines, has caused possible damage to the home.

It appears that the power outages caused by this fallen tree are limited to a handful of homes. Power crews are on the scene.

The wind has also caused debris to litter the roadways, making travel difficult.

7News will continue to provide updates on this storm and the damage it is causing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)