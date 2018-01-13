METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) – Strong winds ripped the roof off a burned out Methuen home Saturday.

The roof came within inches of hitting the neighboring apartment building. The home along Pleasant Street has been heavily damaged since an electrical fire ripped it apart in Nov. 2016.

City leaders called for the building to be demolished after the fire, but the police chief said the building’s designation has a historic building prolonged the demolition process.

Crews spent Saturday cutting down the roof to secure the building and the people living nearby.

No one was injured in the incident.

