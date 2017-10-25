HANSON, MA (WHDH) - Strong winds toppled a massive tree onto a home in Hanson Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials responded to a home on Holmes Street and found the tree laying on top of the house where no one was home.

Crews worked quickly with a crane to get the tree off the roof, cutting it up into pieces before hauling it away.

Homeowner Bob Smith said the tree damaged his attic, garage and breezeway where his wife’s office is.

He told 7News he is grateful no one was home at the time and even with the big mess to clean up, it could have been much worse.

“The house can be fixed or replaced but people can’t,” said Smith.

