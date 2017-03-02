Strong winds topple trees, knock out power in many areas

WOBURN, MA (WHDH) - Strong winds Thursday have caused significant damage across the region, toppling trees and knocking out power in many areas.

In Massachusetts, crews are tending to downed trees in Woburn, Brookline, Holliston and Newton, among other towns and cities.

The howling winds are battering New Hampshire as well.

Thousands of residents across central and southern New Hampshire are experiencing power outages.

A high wind warning is in affect until 7 p.m. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected at times.

Police in Woburn after traffic closed in one direction…waiting for eversource crews #7News pic.twitter.com/wGDDQojiMG — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 2, 2017

Winds rocking outside now… gusts to 52mph in Worcester, 44 mph in Boston. #7news pic.twitter.com/G0FCu1OYzA — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 2, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)