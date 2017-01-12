Student arrested, accused of making threats at Concord-Carlisle High

CONCORD, MA (WHDH) - School officials say a student has been arrested after making “serious threats” against Concord-Carlisle High School.

According to Superintendent Diana Rigby, school officials were notified that a student had written threats against members of the school community.

Rigby said the student was immediately removed from school for hospitalization.

The student was arrested and “he will not return to CCHS” according to Rigby.

