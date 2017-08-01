NEWBURY, Vt. (AP) — Police say a student at a Vermont academy for teens with behavioral or mental health problems has been charged with assaulting a staff member.

A lawyer for the Connecticut River Academy tells Valley News the assault took place Thursday when the staff member physically restrained the student.

Becket Legal and Employment Affairs Officer David Chabot says physical restraint is used during an emergency situation to prevent danger to the student or others. He says the assault was not “directly intentional” toward the staff member.

The male employee was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries has not been released.

The identities of the juvenile and staff member have also not been released.

Students at the school are all boys ranging in age from 13 to 18.

