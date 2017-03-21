Student cited after baby alligators escape inside taxi

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A student at the University of Maine at Augusta is in hot water after bringing five baby alligators into a taxicab.

The pet reptiles began crawling around the cab Tuesday after a box tipped over. Cab driver Frank Folsom said he helped round the reptiles, each longer than a foot.

The Kennebec Journal reports that 20-year-old Yifan Sun from China received a summons because alligators are not allowed to be kept in Maine. The Augusta Police Department says he’s charged with importing or possessing wildlife without a permit.

Sun told police that he kept the alligators as pets and was bringing them with him to visit someone in Waterville. He declined to speak at length with a reporter from the newspaper.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)