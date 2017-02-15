Student disciplined for anti-Semitic behavior at Stoughton H.S.

STOUGHTON, MA (WHDH) - Students at Stoughton High School said another student was disciplined Wednesday for anti-Semitic behavior, the second such incident at the school this year.

Senior Ryan Pierre said their principal made the announcement over the intercom at the end of the day, saying the student had been “promoting Hitler” and “being insensitive to events that occured during the Holocaust.”

“She basically told us the administration took that student out of the classroom and actions were taken to make sure they were punished properly,” said Pierre.

A letter was also sent home to parents, reading, “We do not tolerate any language, gesture or symbol that is offensive or hateful. We value, uphold and enforce the ideals of ‘No Place for Hate.'”

“I want that child to understand what is right and wrong. Not necessarily to punish them in a way that is negative but to make them understand where it comes from,” said parent Zaida Harris.

Earlier in the school year, a swastika was discovered on the school’s campus. Parents were not immediately notified of it and they said this second incident was handled better.

