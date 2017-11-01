Student dressed in Nazi soldier costume sparks outrage at local college

BOURNE, MA (WHDH) – A student who walked through the cafeteria at Massachusetts Maritime Academy dressed in a Nazi soldier Halloween costume sparked major controversy at the college in Bourne.

Many students say they were shocked and offended when they caught a glimpse of the cadet dressed up as a Nazi with a swastika around his arm during breakfast.

“It’s just disrespectful,” cadet Robert Linskey said. “I was like, is this kid serious right now? It was crazy. He shouldn’t of worn it.”

It was a “dress down day” at the school on Tuesday, which means cadets who are preparing for careers in the marine industry don’t have to wear their uniforms.

Linskey didn’t report him, but other students did.

“This is not the campus for that type of behavior. I applaud the cadets for both being outraged and for bringing this to the attention of the commandant’s staff. I am also pleased that the staff took swift and immediate action,” the academy’s president told 7News.

The cadet was told by school officials to remove the costume.

“You don’t bring that to a school campus and I think he should be penalized for what happened. They do a good job here, so they’ll probably take the right precautions to settle this the right way,” Linskey said.

The school has not yet determined what form of punishment the student will face. The student’s name was not made available.