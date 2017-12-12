Student removed from school after swastika and pro-Hitler message found at Brockton school

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A student has been removed from a Brockton school after school officials said a swastika and a pro-Hitler message were found written on a desk.

Brockton Schools Superintendent Kathleen Smith said the swastika and writing were found on a desk at Plouffe Academy on Friday. After the discovery, Smith said a racist message from the same student was found on social media.

“The Brockton Public Schools has a zero-tolerance policy for hateful actions or hate speech of any kind,” said Smith, in a statement. “We want to reassure parents and students that all our schools are safe places to learn and students and staff are adhering to all procedures to maximize safety.”

School police are investigating the incident.

