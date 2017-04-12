Student struck by car while trying to board school bus in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle at a school bus stop in Plymouth.

The incident happened Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a.m.

According to police, the student was headed toward a school bus with its lights flashing when he was struck by a car.

That car did not stop for the bus’ flashing red lights.

The driver stayed at the scene of the incident.

The student suffered a foot injury and was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

