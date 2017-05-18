Student suffers ‘significant’ injuries after being hit by car outside Wellesley school

WELLESLEY, MA (WHDH) - A student was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after being struck by a car outside a school in Wellesley.

Authorities said an 8-year-old boy was hit just before 5 p.m. in the driveway of the Schofield Elementary School on Cedar Street. They said an Acura SUV was pulling into the driveway when it struck the child.

The child suffered “significant” injuries, authorities said. He was taken to a Boston hospital via medical helicopter.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, authorities said.

No additional details were immediately available.

