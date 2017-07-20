Student suspended for grading, posting ex-girlfriend’s apology note online

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WHDH) — A 20-year-old University of Central Florida student who went viral for grading and correcting his ex-girlfriend’s apology letter has been suspended by the school, the Miami Herald reports.

In February, Nick Lutz tweeted photos of the 4-page letter with the caption, “When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back.”

When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back pic.twitter.com/MczdjcCiil — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 17, 2017

Lutz corrected errors and wrote comments in the letter’s margins with a red pen, then grading it a 61 out of 100, or a D minus, at the end.

“Long intro, short conclusion, strong hypothesis but nothing to back it up,” he wrote on the bottom. “While the gesture is appreciated, I would prefer details over statements. Revision for half credit will be accepted.”

The tweet quickly spread, getting over 337,000 likes while being retweeted more than 121,000 times.

According to the Herald, Lutz’s lawyer Jacob Stuart claims the ex-girlfriend filed a grievance with UCF, ultimately leading to his two-semester suspension from the school. Lutz was told he violated the “disruptive conduct” and “harmful behavior” clauses of the university’s conduct code.

Stuart said his client is appealing the school’s decision, calling it a violation of Lutz’s First Amendment rights.

“I think the damaging thing here is how does UCF decide what’s morally harmful?” Stuart told the Herald. “There was nothing derogatory about it. It was obvious he was making fun of her, but that’s the beauty of the constitution.”

