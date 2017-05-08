Student with autism crowned prom queen at Wisc. high school

MCFARLAND, Wisc. (WHDH) — A high school junior in Wisconsin had an unforgettable prom after she was crowned prom queen.

Gabby Carufel-Wert, who has autism, celebrated the honor at her prom with hundreds of parents, classmates and teachers. Her parents were so touched they were brought to tears.

“Those kids, to be able to get beyond her disability and instead value and identify how special she is in positive ways was just really, really powerful,” said Don Carufel-Wert, Gabby’s father.

After getting crowned, Carufel-Wert led the crowd in the first dance.

