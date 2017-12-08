Students hold walkout after racist, anti-gay messages found at Needham High School

NEEDHAM (WHDH) - Hundreds of students at Needham High School walked out of class on Friday after racist and anti-gay messages were found spray painted in school bathrooms.

About 400 students took participated in the walkout, taking a stance of against messages of hate that have become an issue at the school in recent days.

Three incidents have arisen, two of which included the use of the the “n-word.” On Thursday, Principal Aaron Sicotte said hateful graffiti was discovered in a bathroom and consisted of “offensive and repulsive anti-gay language and an anti-gay slur.”

Sicotte said such “hate speech” will not be tolerated at the school and that the incidents are being thoroughly investigated.

Many students could be seen marching with “Black Lives Matter” signs, as they expressed their frustration. Some METCO students told 7’s Byron Barnett that racial issues have been a problem for them dating back to middle school.

Sicotte urges any student with information on the hateful messages to come forward.

