Students injured after school bus overturns in Weston

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - A school bus carrying middle school students overturned on Route 95 in Weston Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the southbound site of Route 95 near Route 20 in Weston. Police said the bus collided with a pickup truck, which remained on the scene after the crash.

School bus accident in Weston on 128 south – south of route 20. pic.twitter.com/UCOAzQSikv — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) January 11, 2017

The bus was carrying 22 students from Grades 6-8 who were MetCo students from Curtis Middle School in Sudbury. The school had an early dismissal and the students were headed home to Boston.

State Police said 10 of the chlidren suffered minor injuries and the other 12 were also taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. Eight children were taken to Boston Children’s Hospital, 10 were taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital and four to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The driver was not taken to any hospital.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, per State Police.

Bus was carrying 22 students from grades 6-8 from Curtis Middle School Sudbury. 10 being taken to Children's w minor injuries. More… — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 11, 2017

Investigation ongoing at bus crash scene. pic.twitter.com/0ypsA5drEM — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 11, 2017

