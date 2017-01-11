Students injured after school bus overturns in Weston

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - A school bus carrying middle school students overturned on Route 95 in Weston Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the southbound site of Route 95 near Route 20 in Weston. Police said the bus collided with a pickup truck, which remained on the scene after the crash.

School bus accident in Weston on 128 south – south of route 20. pic.twitter.com/UCOAzQSikv — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) January 11, 2017

The bus was carrying 22 students from Grades 6-8 who were MetCo students from Curtis Middle School in Sudbury. The school had an early dismissal and the students were headed home to Boston.

State Police said 10 of the chlidren suffered minor injuries and the other 12 were also taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. Eight children were taken to Boston Children’s Hospital, 10 were taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital and four to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The driver was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

“All the kids made it out OK and nobody’s badly hurt so that’s all I’m concerned with,” said Todd Mathies, whose daughter was on the bus. He said she hurt her hip and her head in the crash and apart from being shaken up, she’s doing fine.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, per State Police.

Statement from Sudbury Public Schools Superintendent Anna Wilson:

“This afternoon, a school bus operated by First Student Inc. crashed on I-95 Southbound. The bus was carrying 22 students from the Ephraim Curtis Middle School. The students, who are part of our Metco Program, were on their way home to Boston when the crash occurred. “Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported. However, all 22 students were taken to three area hospitals out of an abundance of caution, and we applaud the efforts of police, firefighters, and rescuers. Sudbury Public Schools has sent faculty, staff, and administrators to the three area hospitals to assist our students and work directly with affected families. We will provide whatever resources are needed by our students and families. “We are so grateful that it appears none of our students were seriously injured. “Schools will operate on a normal schedule tomorrow, and a replacement bus will be in service to transport all students to and from school. “The crash is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police. Sudbury Public Schools are in regular contact with the State Police. “We ask that the privacy of our students be respected. No members of the media are allowed on school grounds.”

