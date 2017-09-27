Students, parents shocked after teen finds racially charged note in text book

ACTON, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts high school has launched an investigation after a 15-year-old student says she found a nasty, racially charged note in one of her text books.

The mother of the Acton-Boxborough Regional High student told 7News that her daughter discovered the note on Monday night after a discussion in class about President Donald Trump and the recent protests during the national anthem in the NFL.

Other parents and students in the school say they are shocked to hear about the note.

“I was hoping that this town was a little more tolerant and excepting of everyone,” parent Debbie Brissenden said.

“I am so surprised that it happened here at AB, so regardless of when it happened, it is something that needs to be addressed,” senior Samantha Friborg said.

The school reported the incident to Acton police, who are now assisting with the investigation.

The school’s principal sent a letter home to parents Wednesday, addressing the issue. It read as follows:

“Such an event is quite disheartening for our school community and it’s important that we share the news of this unfortunate event with the wider school community to promote this opportunity for education and growth. Offenses like this, coupled with seemingly ubiquitous coverage of recent events in the news, generate strong feelings and we continue our work to foster an environment in which students can share reactions, hear alternate perspectives, and learn from one another. The student in receipt of the note has shared the many ways in which fellow students and staff have reached out to support her and it’s in that vein that we hope to move forward with appreciation and respect for all members of our community.”

The school’s superintendent says the investigation is ongoing. It’s believed that the incident was isolated in nature.

The school did not reveal the exact content of the message.

