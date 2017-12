THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN (WHDH) — Students enjoyed an early release from school Monday as a blizzard swept through the town.

Officials believed the blizzard would dump around six to eight inches of snow on the ground.

Challenger Elementary School in Thief River Falls got dismissed from school around noon.

