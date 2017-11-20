Students show support for high school principal after explosion damages car

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Students at Bellingham High School came together on Monday in support of their principal after an explosion in front of his Blackstone home on Thursday damaged his Jeep.

Many wore their school colors and signed a banner for principal Lucas Giguere, who police say was “targeted” with a pipe bomb that was planted by an unknown suspect.

“I was so sad and hurt that someone would do that to him. He’s the best thing that ever happened to our school in my opinion,” student Leah Gerrish said of Giguere.

Blackstone, Bellingham, and Massachusetts State Police were called around 6 p.m. to Giguere’s Lakeshore Drive home after the bomb went off. Giguere was not hurt, but students are shocked by the incident.

“We just had that feeling like, how could this be? He’s one of the most respected people in our school. And for this to happen, it must be something that nobody can even fathom,” student Brandon Bolzani said.

While police work to locate a suspect, students focused on coming together. They said support for Giguere is strong.

“No matter who you are, you feel special when he’s around you,” Bolzani said.

“Out of all the people you meet in your life, there are few that really motivate you to do what you want,” student Maleek Beazar said.

The principal wrote a letter to the school community, saying he considers himself to be private by nature and not comfortable with public attention. He also expressed that he truly appreciates the positive thoughts and kind words from all.

The explosion remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

