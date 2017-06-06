Study: Babies who sleep alone sooner, sleep longer

A new study is bringing a potential sigh of relief for parents.

The sooner babies get their own rooms, the longer they will start sleeping.

That is according to a new study from Penn State.

At four months, babies who slept alone, had the longest stretches of uninterrupted sleep.

It contradicts the latest recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics which says parents should share a room, but not a bed, with their infants for at least six months, preferably even until they reach their first birthday.

