Study: Drinking coffee leads to a longer life

That morning cup of coffee may do more than just give you a jolt of energy.

Multiple studies show that it may actually help you live longer.

Over 700,000 people were surveyed and results show that people who drank two to four cups a day had an 18 percent lower risk of death compared to those who didn’t drink coffee.

Regular consumption showed a lower risk of contracting heart disease, cancer, respiratory disease, diabetes and kidney disease.

Drinkers also showed lower levels of liver, digestive and circulatory disease.

