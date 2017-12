(WHDH) — A new study says fruit provides a big boost for people who smoke.

According to researchers at John Hopkins University, eating two tomatoes per day can help repair lung damage caused by smoking.

The study also says that people who eat tomatoes and other fresh fruits see their lungs decline at a slower rate over time than those who don’t eat fruit.

