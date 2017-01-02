Study finds Massachusetts safest state for drivers

BOSTON (WHDH) - A recent study found the safest and most dangerous U.S. states for drivers.

According to a Money-Geek study that uses federal and state data, car accident reports and insurance industry data, Massachusetts has lower percentages of risky drivers – and has the lowest percentage of driving fatalities.

Minnesota came in second for safest states to drive, and Washington D.C. came in third.

The most dangerous state for drivers is Montana. The survey reports that Montana has some of the highest driving-related deaths in the country, and is the only state without restrictions on texting and driving.

Coming in second for most dangerous drivers is South Carolina, placing Arizona in third.

