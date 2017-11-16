(WHDH) — A new study by SunTrust found that people are thinking about leaving presents in the past.

According to their findings, most people want to give up gifting during the holiday season.

The study found almost seven out of 10 people would give up giving gifts if friends and family agreed to it.

It also showed that 43 percent of people feel pressured to over spend and 60 percent of people said they would rather just spend time with friends and family.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)