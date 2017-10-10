Freshmen college students bypassed more than $2 billion in federal financial aid this past academic school year, according to the personal finance site Nerd Wallet.

The site says a number of people did not fill out the FAFSA because the form is too complicated.

They also say some families have trouble completing financial aid forms before a school’s application is due.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)